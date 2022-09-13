Disney Announces Multiple New Projects During D23 Expo

Don't like to read?

Disney revealed many new films and tv shows are on the way, mostly as exclusives for its streaming service. The announcements came during the company’s D23 expo.

The D23 expo runs for the whole weekend, kicking off with yesterday’s Disney+ day. It is a fan event held in Anaheim, California from Sept ninth to Sept 11. Like last year’s event held in November, Disney+ day includes news of new content, streaming deals, and special events.

New Content Offerings

Disney has multiple new Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars productions coming to its streaming service this fall. Here is a run-down of all the new trailers and news for its upcoming projects.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” Is Coming to Streaming

The latest entry in the Marvel’s Thor franchise was made available to fans to watch at home on Thursday. Taika Waititi directed and starred in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” his second time doing so, which premiered in July. Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale starred in the film. The film will be joined by a behind-the-scenes documentary called “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“Pinocchio” Remake

A teaser for Disney’s latest live-action remake was released in early June but did not feature the main character. The film premiered on Thursday to mixed reviews from critics. It stars Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, and Keegan-Michael Key. Pinocchio fans will also be treated to another film by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. His take will be dark, stop-motion animation and will be less family-oriented adaption.

“Disenchanted”

The popular fantasy movie “Enchanted” was released 15 years ago and fans have been asking for a follow-up movie since. They can now rejoice as Disney is releasing a sequel called “Disenchanted,” with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey returning as the beloved fairytale couple. The story follows Adams’ Giselle who grows tired of city life and wants to move her family to Monroeville, a close suburb. Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden round out the cast, with Adam Shankman directing. The film will premiere on November 24 on Disney+.

“Hocus Pocus” Reboot

“Hocus Pocus 2” is directed by Anne Fletcher and stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. The description of the movie is as follows:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The film will premiere on September 30 on Disney+.

More Content Coming to Disney+

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return:” A making-of documentary for “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

A making-of documentary for “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” “Tierra Incógnita: ” This Argentinian mystery tv show follows a teen trying to figure out why his parents disappeared at a horror amusement park called Tierra Incógnita.

” This Argentinian mystery tv show follows a teen trying to figure out why his parents disappeared at a horror amusement park called Tierra Incógnita. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:” Episode four of Marvel’s latest project dropped on Thursday.

Episode four of Marvel’s latest project dropped on Thursday. “Welcome to the Club:” A new Simpsons short film.

A new Simpsons short film. “Cars on the Road:” Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return in this “Cars” tv show taking place after the film series.

Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return in this “Cars” tv show taking place after the film series. “Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs”

“Remembering”

“Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances”

“Growing Up”

“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”

Other Disney Deals and Specials

Many fan-favorite Pixar and Marvel movies are coming back to theaters for about a week. AMC is having screenings for “Encanto,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Cars,” “Newsies,” and others. New subscribers are welcome to one month of Disney+ for $1.99, a deal $6 less than normal.

Subscribers are also welcome to enjoy Disney theme parks 30 minutes before they open. They can go to meet-and-greets and take pictures at photo ops inspired by the streaming service. The shopDisney online store is also running sales for company merchandise, offering free shipping with code FREESHIP.

Netflix also recently held a week dedicated to announcing new content earlier this year called Geeked Week. Here are the run-downs for their upcoming releases.

Written by Chiagozie Onyewuchi

Edited by Sheena Robertson

