Bed Bath & Beyond Shutting Down Stores in Eight States

It seems that 2020 is off to a rough start for a number of major retail stores. Recently Pier 1 announced that they would be shutting down at least half of their retail locations, Macy’s announced a number of closures of their own, and now Bed Bath & Beyond has become the latest casualty of the economy.

According to the “Business Insider,” the company is planning to close stores in eight states, including Texas, New York, Florida, and Ohio. It was announced that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing approximately 40 stores during their current fiscal year (which ends in April), with another 20 being closed by the end of their 2020 fiscal year. At this time, the company has already closed 16 of their locations, leaving them with 44 stores to be shut down.

Bed Bath & Beyond has not commented on the remaining stores that they are planning to close, although there is a list of some of the stores that will be closed down in the coming months. Among the locations that will be closing soon are stores in Tampa, FL, the Bronx, Austin, TX, and Stafford, VA.

While there are still a number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations that have not yet been announced, they have confirmed 14 of the stores that will be closing in the next few months. Now it is a game of wait and see to learn what other Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing over the next 12 months or so.

Written by Kimberley Spinney

Business Insider – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing stores in at least 8 states. See if your local store is on the list

Image Credit – Mike Mozart’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License