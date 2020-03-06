6 Shot, 1 Killed After Funeral in Tulare County, California

After a shooting occurred at a party near a skate park in Tulare County, California late Wednesday night, March 4, 2020, one was left dead and five were wounded.

A 23-year-old man is dead. His name has not been released. Among the five others who were shot were a 7-year-old girl suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two other adult males and two adult females were also shot, according to police.

The condition of the other shooting victims is unknown at this time, according to Tulare Police Sgt. Edward Hinojosa who spoke at a press conference early Thursday morning.

Police stated that a “solo suspect shooter” walked up to the party and opened fire. The shooter fired multiple rounds and is not in custody.

There is little known about the suspect, but Hinojosa said he believes the shooting could have been gang-related. However, the victims’ affiliations are not clear.

The incident took place in an apartment complex near a skate park at Tulare and I Street during a celebration of life party for someone who was buried Wednesday. There were 60 people at the party.

By Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

ABC: 1 dead, multiple other shot near skate park in California

WABL Radio: One dead, multiple other shot near skate park in California

WABI 5: Tulare, California police: 6 shot, 1 killed after funeral

Image Courtesy of Garen M.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License