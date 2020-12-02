NFL Week 12 [Recap] [Part One] [Video]

Once again Thursday Night Football Nov. 26, 2020, kicks off week 12 of the NFL season. This Thursday because of the Thanks Giving Holiday we have scheduled two Thursday games.

NFL: Thursday Football Game – Washington 41 — Cowboys 16

Washington scored five touchdowns and two field goals. One of the touchdowns was a Montez Sweat 15-yard pick-six. The highlight for the Cowboys was an Amari Cooper 54-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton in the second quarter. Other than three more field goals the Cowboys could not do enough to win this game.

NFL: Falcons 43 — Raiders 6

The Raiders had an off day Sunday only being able to score a field goal and coughing up the football on a Derrick Carr sack-fumble late in the second quarter. Atlanta was held to only one touchdown and three field goals in the first half. Atlanta went in the locker room at the half up 16-3.

If you thought that it could not get worst for the Raiders, it did. In the second half, the Raiders gave up a pick-six to Deion Jones for a 67-yard touchdown. The Raiders fumbled the ball two more times and the only points they put on the board was a Daniel Carlson 24-yard field goal halfway through the third quarter.

The Falcons go on in the second half to score three touchdowns and two field goals to complete the blowout.

NFL: Bills 27 — Chargers 17

In the first quarter, both teams were able to score a touchdown but the Chargers’ extra point attempt was wide left. Buffalo in the second and most of the third quarters scored two touchdowns and a field goal. One of the touchdowns was a lateral pass from Josh Allen to Cole Beasley who proceeded to throw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis.

Even though the Bills fumbled the ball twice and Josh Allen was picked off once by the Chargers, they did not take advantage of those opportunities to score points. The Chargers did score a touchdown and a field goal in the second half, but it was too little too late.

NFL: Giants 19 — Bengals 17

The Giants took the first possession of the game and marched down the field 76-yards in nine-plays ending in a one-yard touchdown run by Wayne Gallman. After that in the first half, it was punt, punt, fumble, and at the end of the half, they kicked a field goal.

Cincinnati without their quarterback Joe burrow could only muster up a 103-yard kick off return by Brandon Wilson in the first quarter to tie the game at seven. In the second quarter, both teams kick a field goal and go in at halftime tied 10-10.

The second half brought three field goals by the Giants and with 2:33 left on the game clock, the Bengals scored a one-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen to Tee Higgins for the final scoring in the game.

NFL: Titans 45 — Colts 26

Of course, it was the Derrick Henry show again. He rushed for 178-yards on 27-carries and three touchdowns for the Titans. The other two touchdowns were on an A.J. Brown 69-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill and a one-yard run by Tannehill for a touchdown all in the first half.

The Colts were able to score two touchdowns in the first half but the half ended with the Titans on top 35-14. In the second half, the Colts added to their points two more touchdowns but it was not enough.

NFL: Vikings 28 — Panthers 27

In the first half, the Vikings and the Panthers both scored a touchdown to tie the game. The Vikings end the first half with a Dan Bailey 53-yard field goal with no time left on the clock.

The Vikings get the ball first in the second half and on a third and eight play Kirk Cousins is sacked and the ball comes out. Panthers Jeremy Chinn scoops and scores a 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown. On the very next play on a first and 10 play, the ball was stripped from Dalvin Cook by Jeremy Chinn and he takes it 28-yards into the endzone for another Panthers touchdown putting the Panthers up 21-10.

Carolina padded their lead with two more field goals and the Vikings scored a touchdown and a field goal bringing them a touchdown away from victory. With 1:51 left on the game clock, Kirk Cousins orchestrates a seven-play, 75-yard drive ending with a Chad Beebe 10-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with only 46- seconds left on the game clock.

Written by Omari Jahi

