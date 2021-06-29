Florida Condo Collapse Update

Don't like to read?

Five days after a condominium partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, search and rescue crews continue their vigorous search for survivors. On June 28, 2021, the death toll rose to 11 with 150 people still unaccounted for. Unfortunately, rescuers have not found any new survivors in more than a day. However, families, friends, and the world continue to hold onto hope more will be found.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24th, part of the Champlain Towers South crashed to the ground. Many people around the world have been hopeful their family members were not in the 55 condo units that were involved in the collapse.

Surfside is extremely close to Miami-Dade, Florida. Emergency crews immediately began assessing the situation and helping residents to safety.

According to Florida’s Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, 136 people have been accounted for as Florida crews worked to get through the rubble. Jimmy Patronis, Florida State Fire Marchal, stated rescue workers have been working day and night to find any and all survivors.

Currently, there are over 400 rescue workers assigned to the area. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief, Alan Cominsky, stated at any given time there are around 200 people scouring the debris in hopes to find the missing.

Florida crews have been impeded by the treacherous wreckage, smoke, fire, and some water. The debris is unstable and crews and work under constant threat may further collapse.

In 2018, the structural engineering firm, Morabito Consultants, released an alarming report on the condominium. According to the report, the building had “significant cracks and breaks in the concrete.” The group’s report did not state the building was at risk of collapsing.

However, on Saturday, June 26th, they stated they provided an estimate to Champlain Towers South’s association. They hoped the condo’s consortium would “make the extensive and necessary repairs.” Morabito’s statement further stated they had been retained by the association in June 2020 for the structure’s 40-year restoration and repair process.

Family and friends started to place pictures of those missing on a fence near the collapsed wreckage soon after the incident occurred. Many people in Florida and around the world began praying for all those who lost their lives, are missing, and the families who are left wondering if the people they love are alright.

Many people have taken to social media to say how they feel about the condo collapse. Some are family members announcing either their loved ones are still missing or their loved ones lost their lives in the devastation that hit Florida.

Officials have told all the anxious family and friends that they are refusing to give up searching for survivors. They added that rescue efforts will continue at the deadly condo collapse in South Florida.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

CNN: At least 11 dead after partial building collapse near Miami – Here’s the latest on the Florida condo collapse; by Maureen Chowdhury, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, and Veronica Rocha

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of siddhu2020’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License