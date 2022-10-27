Kanye West Dropped by His Talent Agency, CAA

Kanye Crazy

One of the biggest agencies in Hollywood, CAA, discontinued representing the musician formerly known as Kanye West, who has had a growing backlash against him.

According to a person with knowledge of the matter, who couldn’t comment publicly, CAA terminated its connection with Ye this month as a result of his recent anti-Semitic rants in several interviews.

The latest company to terminate or put on hold its partnership with the rapper due to his comments is CAA. After the musician tweeted that he planned to commit “death con 3” on Jews, several prominent members of the entertainment industry, including Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, called on all businesses that work with him to cut off their relationships with him.

In a recent editorial post for the Financial Times, Emanuel stated that “those who continue to do business with West are giving his misdirected rage an audience. There should be zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in the West anywhere.”

Emanuel demanded that Parler stop doing business with Ye and that Apple and Spotify stop streaming Ye’s music. A deal to sell the business to West was just announced by the right-wing social media site.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter, clients of WME, canceled an episode of “The Shop: Uninterrupted” because Ye “continued to regurgitate hazardous stereotypes during filming,” according to Emanuel’s opinion post.

Colleagues agreed with Emanuel’s perspective. “Please support the boycott of Kanye West,” United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a memo to team members on Sunday.

In his letter, Zimmer stated that his organization “stands for a vast diversity of voices and ideas.” However, we are unable to tolerate prejudice, anti-Semitism, or hate speech.

The musician’s commercial relationships with other Hollywood companies were also coming to an end.

Actions Have Consequences…

The film and television company MRC announced on Monday that it will not continue with the distribution of its Ye documentary.

Executives from MRC issued a statement: “We cannot sponsor any content that expands his platform. The lack of response from authorities and businesses around Kanye or antisemitism in general is shocking but not shocking. The fear Jews have of speaking up for themselves is something new and tragic.”

The White House responded, citing a Los Angeles Times article about a local hate group rally in favor of Ye’s antisemitic sentiments.

After years of hatred and division, “@POTUS ran to heal the soul of the nation,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre remarked in a tweet. “We need to denounce antisemitism everywhere it manifests itself as part of this healing process. This behavior in LA is repugnant and needs [to be] denounced.”

What Now?

On Monday morning, Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian called for an end to the antisemitic discourse without mentioning her ex-husband specifically.

The reality star tweeted, “Hate speech is never OK or justifiable. I stand with the Jewish community and demand an immediate end to the horrific acts of violence and nasty remarks against them.”

Ye has continued to be in demand despite dabbling in extreme right-wing ideology and verbally attacking artists like Pete Davidson. Some businesses have found him to be too contentious after his recent appearances on shows with Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, as well as provocations such as donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt.

His earlier outbursts have frequently been forgiven, in part due to his battle with what he claims to be a bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Written By Lance Santoyo

Featured Image Courtesy of Will Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Mathieu Lebreton Flickr Page – Creative Commons License