St. Charles and Lafourche Parishes Recieve Tornado Warning

Until 8:45 a.m. ET on Monday, July 27, 2020, the National Weather Service put into effect a Tornado Warning for certain parts of St. Charles and Lafourche Parishes. Forecasters estimated a possibility of “penny-sized hail” while weather radars tracked a potential future tornado, currently in the form of a thunderstorm moving through the area.

Forecasters reported the thunderstorm as still moving through the area and with rotation indicated on the radar.

At 7:46 a.m. the storm was tracked close to Lockport or Larose, traveling northeast at 15 mph. Because of such proximity to the area, the tornado warning was sent to Larose, Jay, and Lockport.

Five minutes later this forecasters stated the storm passed over Highway 1, located between Lockport and Jay.

Authorities state residents should proceed to take cover now, while the thunderstorm is predicted to remain mainly over the rural parts of Lourche Parish and east of Highway 1.

They are further advised to move to the lowest floor of your homes while avoiding windows to protect yourself. Residents living in mobile homes are also advised to move to a safer location or shelter and avoid flying debris.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

NOLA: Tornado warning in effect for parts of St. Charles, Lafourche parishes: See live radar

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Stuart Rankin’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License